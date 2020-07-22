Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Quiz for STEINS;GATE for iOS

By HANAYO TERADA Free

Developer's Description

By HANAYO TERADA

Games, animation, it is four quiz application on popular Quiz for STEINS;GATE in the theater version.

Its name is "Quiz for Quiz for STEINS;GATE" !!

Anime, of course, it will be questions comic, also from the movie.

New anime "STEINS;GATE0" and we will continue to add at any time of the quiz.

Total 500 questions or more of the quiz, we have divided into different degree of difficulty as well enjoy beginners.

In addition, the problem is a total of 10 questions that will appear on the exam at a time.

Answer 10 questions in 8 questions more I can get a bonus pt in.

Degree of difficulty of the Quiz for STEINS;GATE is as follows.

[Beginner]

1pt per question answer (bonus 10pt)

[Intermediate]

2pt per question answer (bonus 20pt)

[Senior]

3pt per question answer (bonus 30pt)

[All issues]

By each difficulty degree (bonus 20pt)

There function in conjunction with various SNS (twitter, facebook, LINE, etc.)

Also supports Game Center

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now