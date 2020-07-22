Games, animation, it is four quiz application on popular Quiz for STEINS;GATE in the theater version.

Its name is "Quiz for Quiz for STEINS;GATE" !!

Anime, of course, it will be questions comic, also from the movie.

New anime "STEINS;GATE0" and we will continue to add at any time of the quiz.

Total 500 questions or more of the quiz, we have divided into different degree of difficulty as well enjoy beginners.

In addition, the problem is a total of 10 questions that will appear on the exam at a time.

Answer 10 questions in 8 questions more I can get a bonus pt in.

Degree of difficulty of the Quiz for STEINS;GATE is as follows.

[Beginner]

1pt per question answer (bonus 10pt)

[Intermediate]

2pt per question answer (bonus 20pt)

[Senior]

3pt per question answer (bonus 30pt)

[All issues]

By each difficulty degree (bonus 20pt)

There function in conjunction with various SNS (twitter, facebook, LINE, etc.)

Also supports Game Center