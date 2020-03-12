Unofficial Fan made Disney Quiz

Can you beat this Disney Quiz with 650 questions over seven Categories?

The Categories are:

Classic - Based on 2D Cartoons and Films

CHARACTERS

TRIVIA

QUOTES

Modern - Based on 3D CGI Films

CHARACTERS

TRIVIA

QUOTES

PARK TRIVIA - Questions about the Disney Theme Parks across the world

Each question you answer correctly will earn you coins which you can use to buy hints.

Hints allow you to reveal letters, remove the extra letters and even reveal the answer!

Stuck on a question? You can skip any question and a new one will appear.

DISCLAIMER

This application is not an official application of The Walt Disney Company and it is not in any way related to The Walt Disney Company.