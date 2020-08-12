The Quillin's Quality Foods app is the best way for our loyal shoppers to receive savings every time they come into the store! It's as simple 1, 2, 3:

1. Download the app.

2. Adding coupons and specials to your list, and

3. Presenting loyalty card to cashier to scan at checkout.

Claim as many coupons as you want with one simple scan! No more searching through mailers or printing out emails, Quillin's Quality Foods is bringing rewards right to your mobile device!