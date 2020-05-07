X

Quickteller -Payments & Wallet for iOS

By Interswitch Limited Free

The new improved Quickteller is designed to make your everyday payment simple, safe and secure. With this new App, payment is now one less thing to worry about. It gets more interesting, every Quickteller user is entitled to a FREE eCash account and there are no transaction fees when sending money to Friends and Family who have eCash. Quickteller services are also available via http://www.quickteller.com, bank ATMs and select merchant locations.

NEW FEATURES

Excellent User Experience that makes it simple to navigate and convenient to use

The platform is very reliable. Transactions are secured with two-factor authentication.

Theres no limit to your options. With over 2,000 billers on the platform, theres hardly anything you cant pay for on Quickteller.

One-touch recharge; airtime recharge at the speed of thought.

Zero charges on transfers from your eCash to any other eCash

Zero charges on eCash wallet topup

Easy access to quick services from the dashboard

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.17

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.0.17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
