We are Quicksie 98.3, WQXE - Elizabethtown, a Hot Adult Contemporary radio station serving Hardin and surrounding counties. Quicksie 98.3 has been locally owned and operated since 1969. It is the pledge of WQXE to serve the residents of Hardin County with programming of the highest quality. We also pledge fairness in our news and sports programming. We will endeavor to provide many new services to the community and other programs to serve Hardin County. It is the sincere hope that you will find our programs entertaining and informative. Check out WQXE FM on air, online, and on mobile!