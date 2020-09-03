The future of business lies in how fast, accurate and effortlessly it is managed. Thats why Quickly brought to you the most user-friendly app to help you to automate your business. This app will make your order taking and bill generating mission easier than ever before!

Quickly Retail service is a subscription-based software solution that helps you manage your business in a smart and efficient way. It works perfectly for any kind of Retail shop such as- Clothing Store, Furniture Store, Super shop, Gift Shop etc. Before installing this app, make sure you have registered on Quickly Retail Portal because this app works for registered users only.

To Register Visit: https://www.quicklyservices.com/retail

In Quickly Retail - Sales & Billing app, you will find amazing features such as:

Faster order taking system

It is an easy and convenient way to take orders. You can take orders from customers with a few taps and reduce errors.

Get realtime sales status

All your data are stored in cloud server. Even if you are away from your restaurant, you can still stay up-to-date with your sales status.

Access your data anytime, anywhere

You will only need a stable internet connection to access your shops data whenever you want to.

Avail multiple user access

Create user accounts for your employees with their email address or phone number from the portal. You can create as many user accounts as you want to.

Generate and print barcode

You can generate and print barcodes for your products.

Print receipts

You can print bills for your customer through Bluetooth POS printers.

Other features include:

- Scan Barcode.

- View order history.

- Receive reports through email.

- Send order to the queue.

- Apply different offers.

- Write notes with each order.

- Revenue breakdown by payment modes.