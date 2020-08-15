Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Quick Share - WiFi Transfer & Share Anywhere Local for Android

By GEM CREATORS Free

Developer's Description

By GEM CREATORS

Quick Share - Fastest File Transfer on the Android market. Transfer & Share with no restrictions, Anytime by Anybody and Anywhere.

Fastest in the World

200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, Videos, Audios, Games, documents, installed apps, and any other files.

* Fastest Sharing Speed to Share All App

Offline transfer - No Internet

Need to share files but have no Internet connection? No problem! Quick Share allows you to transfer files from Android phones without using Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Free Unlimited file transfer

Quick Share easy to send and receive data transfer with no cost to the user.

Quick Share is available for free of cost.

File transferring has never been easier!

#Quick Share #Fast Share #File Transfer

------------------------------------------

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
