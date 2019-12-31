Take command and restore an empire to its former glory! Gather the resources necessary to turn your realm into a powerhouse! Build a majestic castle! Recruit mighty heroes and expand your territory to return your Kingdom to greatness!

Evil has set foot in your realm, corrupted your lands and led the whole Kingdom into disarray.

It is time to claim your birthright - free your lands from evil, transform your Kingdom into an economic powerhouse and form strong alliances to reinstate your past glory!

RESTORE GLORY TO YOUR KINGDOM

- Battle against evil to take back control of your stronghold.

- Raise derelict buildings to revive spirit of the township.

- Secure your Kingdom's wealth by gathering resources and crafting items of great power.

COMMAND AN ARMY OF UNIQUE HEROES

Heroes gather your resources, forge new weapons, research new skills and are the driving force behind your economy!

- Summon Minotaurs, Humans, Elves and Goblins through the Portal.

- Train Heroes in camp to unleash their potential.

- Dispatch Heroes and embark on epic quests for world domination.

FORGE ALLIANCES

- Form alliances with other friendly rulers.

- Send heroes to allies to help them defend their realm from invaders.

- Work together to build massive wonder structures.

- Crush rival alliances in epic wars for territory control.

- Share your riches with allies and become powerful together.

By downloading this game you are agreeing to our terms of service which can be found at http://www.orchardgame.com/

Quests & Kingdoms is completely free to play but some optional in-game items will require payment.

You must be connected to the Internet to access the game.