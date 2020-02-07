Qualify app is application for internet speed and quality test per service. It is different from other speedtest applications where we test the quality of your internet connection per service as well as your speed. Qualifying your internet connection works for any technology whether 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Fiber or WiFi; what matters is which technology is used by your device and we Qualify it for you.

We test the quality of your internet connection per service by running the application and measure key quality performance indicators (KQPIs) for this specific application and rank your service in easy and friendly way so you know if your internet connection is fit or not for the service you use.

Even testing your speed is different where our testing server is located over the internet not inside your operator data center. Many application test your speed by downloading from a server inside your operator datacenter not giving you real speed over internet but speed without any delay or slowness caused by internet operator connections with internet cloud.

Test services:

Speed test: Running FTP download and upload with servers over the internet not your operator data center.

G Drive: What really matters when using the internet and downloading big data files is your speed using HTTP service. We have files on Google cloud, which internet users commonly used for file sharing and backup data on the internet cloud. You will get your real internet speed when downloading files from Google G-Drive that is the real experience of your internet connection.

Torrents: If you are a movies addict then sure using applications for torrents download that uses P2P protocol, we Qualify your internet connection for such applications by running P2P connection with our server and give you the download speed using this application. You might have a Marvelous speed on speed test but when come to torrents download you get very bad experience as many operators limits the bandwidth of P2P protocol.

YouTube: How many times you check your speed test over other applications and it was fine but when using streaming services like YouTube straggle to watch it?

We Qualify your internet connection for YouTube service by playing a YouTube video and tells you if it plays well or not as 4K, HD and 360p with rating for each.

Email: If you are a businessperson or send emails regularly then you care about your internet quality when sending emails, we Qualify your internet quality for sending emails by simulating sending email and giving you the quality and rate of your internet connection for email sending.

Web browsing: Most of your time on the internet is surfing between websites; we Qualify your internet connection by testing browsing experience of five mostly used websites and rank your service.

Online Gaming: Are you a fan of online gaming? Do you know that internet speed is only one factor for Qualifying your internet connection for online gaming? We Qualify the latency of your internet connection that is the most important quality performance indicator when comes to online gaming and rank your service.

Ranking: We have five categories for service ranking where you can understand in an easy and friendly way if internet connection is sufficient for your use.

Marvelous: Your internet connection is perfect and exceeding the quality requirement for the tested service and it will work marvelously

Excellent: Your internet connection is perfect and matches the quality requirement for the tested service and it will work without any problem

Good: Your internet connection is fair for quality requirement for the tested service and it will work but you might face some minor issues

Acceptable: Your internet connection is below quality requirement for the tested service and it will work however, you will face slowness or disconnections

Weak: Your internet connection is far below quality requirement for the tested service and it will not work properly