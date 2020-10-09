Sign in to add and modify your software
Management software developed to assist the business in contact with customers and the sales team, focused on the agricultural area.
Accounts: Organize your account base - All interactions, including phone calls, notes, e-mails, meetings and orders, are recorded in one place and accumulated at the account level. Your entire company is aligned around a common view of the account, from lead to customer.
Analytics: Track important metrics - MasterCRM's visual pipeline panels display the amount, type and status of your current transactions.
Agenda: Manage Agenda and Activities - Stop merging between different applications. Your schedule and tasks are integrated directly into MasterCRM, so that everything is in one place.