QUEUE.PH is a mobile application that can be used to manage your customer queue, and facilitate communication with your customers through SMS and mobile web channels. It updates your customers in real-time when it's near their turn to enter your establishment. No need to have customers line up outside your establishment, they can wait from the comforts of their home and observe social distancing.

SMS alerts can be sent by the application to customers when they need the customer to come inside the establishment already, or if their slot in the queue was cancelled. Customers can also use the web application to cancel their slots and receive alerts from the establishment.

The QUEUE engine adjusts in real-time, adapting to changes made by the establishment due to delays in opening, cancellations, re-prioritization, or any movements in the customer queue. The changes are sent regularly to customers in the queue through the mobile web application.

QUEUE.PH can be used by any business or service provider that needs to observe social distancing for customers coming into their establishments. It removes long and crowded customer queues, at the same time provide excellent service to customers.

The application requires use of SMS and mobile data or Wifi to work.

This current version allows the entry of up to 100 appointments per day and up to 7 days retention of past appointments in the device. Please contact queue.ph@electronicscience.com for any custom requirements.

Adapt to this new normal without sacrificing your customer service with QUEUE.PH!