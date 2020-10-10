Join or Sign In

QUEST & QUIZ - Manchester United for Android

By PSA Games Free

Developer's Description

By PSA Games

-----PSA GAMES-----

"PSA GAMES" team has built a game for all the fans of Manchester United to test their knowledge. We prepared 52 very challenging levels for you. We are curious about how many levels you can reach!! You will meet current players but also legends that have made history!

We are also waiting for proposals for new levels or any other things related to the game and our activity on the facebook page "James Psa" or at the email address "psagames26@gmail.com".

Thank you for choosing our game, we wish you to have fun and good luck!!!

Developers accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/irinadenisa.simion

https://www.instagram.com/simi.d5

https://www.facebook.com/poroch.seritan

https://www.instagram.com/andrei.poroch_seritan

You can support us : https://www.patreon.com/PSAGAMES

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.3.2z

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 8.3.2z

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

