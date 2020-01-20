It is a free scanner app. Using it, you can scan to decode 1D barcodes, QR codes, and data matrix. With a clean and simple interface, you can handle it more quickly than other barcode scanner apps. Just with a few clicks, your device becomes a convenient scanning editor and barcode reader. Whats more, our QR Barcode Scanner app totally protects your privacy, so you dont have to worry your info leaks to the others.

Main features:

Support most barcode formats on the market, including UPC-A and UPC-E, EAN-8, EAN-13, Code 39, Code 93, Code 128, ITF, Codabar, RSS-14 (all variants), RSS Expanded (most variants), QR Code, Data Matrix

Generate your own QR codes and barcodes of apps and contacts. Mark them by inputting some text

Display the scanning history by classifying them

Share your QR code or barcode to social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard, and Google + through SMS and email.

When a barcode is found, your device will beep and vibrate to remind you.

When in the low light, the front light can be turned on for accurate scanning.

It sounds great, right? This free scanner app is really a useful tool for everyone in their daily lives. Dont hesitate to download it, it is a must-have app for you.

P.S: To use the "Barcode QR Scanner", your device must have a built-in camera. If you need to search product info or browse the website, you need to connect the network.