QRCode BarCode Scan & Generate for iOS

By Do Tri Free

Features:

*** Scan both QRCode and BarCode:

1. Scan by Camera: Open Camera to scan

2. Scan by Image: Import your image and app can scan

3. Store every time you scan/create QRCode in History

4. Support scanning event in the dark with Flashlight.

5. Scan vCard and import into Contacts

6. Scan Event and import into Calendar

*** Create:

1. Create QRCode for Business Card, Event, URL, Text, Email, Wifi Credentials, Phone Number

2. QRCode: change size and color

3. QRCode: add background and logo in the middle of image. You can add custom background or logo by Capturing photo and from Library

4. Share to email, sms, gallery, Facebook, Twitter ...

What's new in version 1.9

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
