QR code reader & QR : Barcode scanner free forever for Android

By TWMobile Free

This is the most powerful QR code scanner & Barcode scanner for Android app free in Google play store.not only full features , but also tiny footprint .

barcode scanner & qr code scanner is also one of the fastest qr code reader / qr code scanner / qr scanner / barcode reader in the Google Play store to scan qrcode / barcode or make qrcode or create qrcode & barcode .

Application of barcode scanner & qr code scanner

It is QR code reader / QR code scanner / QR scanner free app.

It is Barcode scanner / Barcode reader free app.

It is QR code generator / Barcode generator free app.

It is QR code maker / QR code creator free app.

QR code reader with Flashlight supported for low-light environments.

WIFI qr code supported , auto connect to WIFI hotspot without typing.

Simple user guide as following:

To scan qr code, simply open the application, align the code. barcode scanner & qr code scanner will automatically recognize any qr code / barcode . To scan qr code, if the qr code contains a URL, you can open browser to the site by browse button . If the code contains only text, you can instantly see it.

To scan code below code type supported:

Barcode , QR code , Bar code , even Data matrix , UPC-A , UPC-E , Code 39 or 93 or 128 , EAN-8 , Aztec , EAN-13 , Codabar , PDF 417 , ITF , RSS-14 , RSS-Expanded , flashcode , QRcode .

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.9.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
