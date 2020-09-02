Download our FREE QR scanner, barcode scanner, and QR generator that you can use anytime, anywhere. There are many times where you have to scan 2D barcodes. Thats why you have to find a fast scanner and best phone scanner with the ability for reading QR. Our appshould be your number 1 choice because this is the best QR scanner for your phone that is lightweight, simple, and of course an awesome code scanner that will give you result in seconds.

People nowadays use 2d barcode or qrcode everywhere! They use it on their presentations, to link to a website to a registration site, to give the announcement, payment, etc. There will bemany instances where you have to have a QR scanner on your phone.

Thats why, do find the best phone scanner that can quickly scan the QRcode and 2D barcode. Its not hard to find apps for reading QR, but are they good ? We are proud to announce that we have published a great and fast scanner for Android devices, whether you are using a phone or tablet. Get this app right now. Furthermore, since this is a FREE barcode scanner, you dont have to worry about paying anything. You can download it at this moment and use it immediately. Very fast & convenient.

FEATURES OF QR READER & BARCODE SCANNER - QR & BARCODE GENERATOR :

1. ALL PURPOSE QR SCANNER FOR READING QR :

You can use it for to scan QR code and 2D barcode for: text, URL, ISBN, product, contact,calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi, Grocery Scanner and many other formats. You can even use our app to scan coupons / coupon codes to receive discounts.

2. SUPPORT FLASHLIGHT

Turn on the phones flashlight to make sure you scan the code correctly, especially in the dark.

3. SCAN HISTORY :

Our QR code scanner will save history of the codes you scanned.

4. SCAN FROM GALLERY OR PHOTO ALBUM :

Scan 2D Barcode images or QR codes images in your gallery or photo album.

Tips: Scan product 2D Barcode with this phone scanner when you are shopping. Compare the prices to the prices on online prices to save money!

So, what are you waiting for? Download our free QR code scanner now!