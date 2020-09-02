Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

QR Code Scanner & Barcode Scanner for Android

By ProKazanc Free

Developer's Description

By ProKazanc

QR Code Scanner and Barcode Scanner is a modern qr code reader and barcode reader with all the features you need.

Options: qrcode, qr code price, qr code price check, qr code creator, qr code app, qr code scanner, qr code reader, qr code generator,

Square Code and Barcode Reader is a modern square code and barcode reader with all the features you need.

To scan the QR code, simply open the application, align the code. QR Code Reader will automatically recognize any QR code. If the code contains the URL when you scan the QR code, you can open your browser to the site with the press of your browser button. If the code contains only text, you can instantly see it.

QR Code Sacanner - Barcode Sacanner

To scan the QR code, simply open the application, align the code. QR Code Reader will automatically recognize any QR code and Barcode. If the code contains the URL when you scan the QR code, you can open your browser to the site with the press of your browser button. If the code contains only text, you can copy or web search it.

QR Code and Barcode Scanner, one of the fastest and safest QR Code Scanner and Barcode Scanner apps in the Google play store and is essential for every Android Device! Its not only limited to scanning but you can also use it to generate QR/Barcodes.

How to scan?

To scan any QR code or barcode, simple open the application and align the code. QR Code reader will automatically recognize it.

QR and Barcode Scanner Features:

QR Code scanner / barcode scanner.

QR Code generator / barcode generator.

Instant Scan. Auto Scan.

Simple and easy to use.

Search web for all generated or scanned QRCode and Barcodes.

History is auto saved for all generated or scanned QRCode and Barcodes.

Remove Ads.

qr code download, qr code japan, qr code huawei, qr code samsung,

A must-have QR Code Scanner - QR Code Reader - QR Code Generator app for Android Device! Download now!

If you have any questions/suggestions regarding our QR and Barcode Scanner app, please contact our superb scanner team: medsoftware06@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 9.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now