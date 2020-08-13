Join or Sign In

QR Code Scanner & Barcode Scanner for Android

By Manumob Free

Developer's Description

By Manumob

QR Code Scanner is extremely easy to use; simply point to QR or barcode you want to scan and app will automatically detect and scan it. No need to press any buttons, take photos or adjust zoom.

Features of QR Code Reader and Scanner

Beautiful minimalist material design

QR Code Reader

QR Code Scanner

Scans instantly

Flashlight for scans in low visibility.

Scan history saved

Simple to use

Create QR code for the message, phone, contact, wifi

QR code reader is designed with the permission of the camera. If you are interested in security, this is the application that scans the code you need. It is safe and fully compatible with Android devices. You will enjoy using its great applications. Download now and experience it. Thanks so much!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
