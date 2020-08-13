Sign in to add and modify your software
QR Code Scanner is extremely easy to use; simply point to QR or barcode you want to scan and app will automatically detect and scan it. No need to press any buttons, take photos or adjust zoom.
Features of QR Code Reader and Scanner
Beautiful minimalist material design
QR Code Reader
QR Code Scanner
Scans instantly
Flashlight for scans in low visibility.
Scan history saved
Simple to use
Create QR code for the message, phone, contact, wifi
QR code reader is designed with the permission of the camera. If you are interested in security, this is the application that scans the code you need. It is safe and fully compatible with Android devices. You will enjoy using its great applications. Download now and experience it. Thanks so much!