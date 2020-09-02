Join or Sign In

QR Code Reader & Scanner - PowerQR Barcode Reader for Android

Developer's Description

QR Code Reader & Scanner - PowerQR Barcode Reader is one of the best QR Code reader and scanner / Barcode scanner / Barcode reader / QR code scanner free app and providing extreme lightning fast QR reading and scanning experience for Android

Key features of QR Code Reader & Scanner - PowerQR Barcode Reader

Free lighting fast QR code scan and read

Free extreme fast scan with flash light on/off

Free fast Barcode scan and read

Free business card scanner and reader

Free URL scanner and reader

View history of all the scan / read results

Open scan / read results with web browser

Search scan / read results details

Copy scan / read results to clipboard

Share scan / read results with you social network friends

How to use:

- Open the app

- Align the camera with QR code or barcode

- Turn on the flash light if too dark

- Open the results in browser or search for more details

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
