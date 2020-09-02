Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
QR Code Reader & Scanner - PowerQR Barcode Reader is one of the best QR Code reader and scanner / Barcode scanner / Barcode reader / QR code scanner free app and providing extreme lightning fast QR reading and scanning experience for Android
Key features of QR Code Reader & Scanner - PowerQR Barcode Reader
Free lighting fast QR code scan and read
Free extreme fast scan with flash light on/off
Free fast Barcode scan and read
Free business card scanner and reader
Free URL scanner and reader
View history of all the scan / read results
Open scan / read results with web browser
Search scan / read results details
Copy scan / read results to clipboard
Share scan / read results with you social network friends
How to use:
- Open the app
- Align the camera with QR code or barcode
- Turn on the flash light if too dark
- Open the results in browser or search for more details