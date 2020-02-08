X

QR Code Reader & QR Creator for iOS

QR Code Reader is the best QR and Barcode scanner. Scans all types of QR and Barcodes and is extremely easy to use.

You can CREATE YOUR OWN QR Codes and Barcodes very fast! SHARE them with your friends through apps, social networks, email, text messages, save them for later use or print.

QR Code Reader has:

* Beautiful design

* Scan from image

* Scans instantly

* Simple to use

* Flashlight for scans in low visibility

* Scan history

QR Code Reader can scan and read all 1D and 2D barcode / QRcode types including text, url, ISBN, product, contact, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scan user is provided with only the relevant options for individual QR or Barcode type and can take appropriate action.

QR Code Reader app is the only QR code reader / barcode scanner you will ever need.

Supported QR codes:

website links (URL)

contact data (MeCard, vCard, vcf)

geo locations

phone call information

email, SMS and MATMSG

Barcodes and two-dimensional codes:

article numbers (EAN, UPC, JAN, GTIN, ISBN)

Codabar or Codeabar

Code 39, Code 93 and Code 128

Interleaved 2 of 5 (ITF)

PDF417

GS1 DataBar (RSS-14)

Aztec Code

Data Matrix

Enjoy!

