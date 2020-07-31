The best QR Code and Barcode Scanner!

Scan any of the 150 million + items in our database to find instant product and online store info right on your smartphone.

KEY FEATURES

- Detailed information about products & food. You get product information, photos and store pricing for millions of items worldwide just by typing in the item's barcode number. We leverage the power of our gigantic database of barcodes and product data, sourced from big retailers and e-commerce sites all over the world, to bring you clear, useful info on any product you're interested in.

- Scan history sorted by category. All your scanned result will be included in the scan history and sorted by category. You can delete, organize the scan results and put them in folders you can create.

- Folders for convenient utilization. You can organize your QR Code and Barcode in multiple folders.

- Fast batch scanning function. You can use this feature to scan your QR code in batches. Increase the scanning speed without wasting time.

- Create & share unlimited QR codes anytime in multiple formats, Weblink, text, Phone number, Email address, Calendar,etc.

- App Lock.You can set a separate secure password for your own QR Code Reader app to protect your personal app security.

- Support Multiple Formats. UPC, EAN ISBN, EQS, QR Code, Data Matrix, Quick Code, Code39 and Code128.

SUBSCRIPTION

- Subscription for PRO account will allow you to unlock all the features with unlimited exports and folders, batch scanning and pin protection, custom QR codes and no ads.

- Subscription plans are Weekly and Annual (each includes 3 days free trial).

- The active subscription plan automatically renews if auto-renew is not turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period.

- Once the purchase will be confirmed the payment will be charged to your iTunes Account.

- Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription.

- From the Account Settings user can manage subscription plans and turn auto-renewal on/off after purchase.

Please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

https://www.rbcom.co/privacy-policy-qr

https://www.rbcom.co/terms-conditions-qr