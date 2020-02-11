The fastest QR and Barcode scanner. Try it NOW!

QR Code Reader & Barcode Scanner Free is build for speed and performance to be the fastest QR reader / barcode scanner out there. QR Code Reader & Barcode Scanner Free is an essential app for every iOS device.

QR Code Reader & Barcode Scanner Free is extremely easy to use; simply point your device to QR or barcode you want to scan and app will automatically detect and scan it. No need to press any buttons, take photos or adjust zoom.

QR Code Reader & Barcode Scanner Free can scan and read all QR / barcode types including text, url, ISBN, product, contact, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scan and automatic decoding user is provided with only the relevant options for individual QR or Barcode type and can take appropriate action. You can even use QR Code Reader & Barcode Scanner Free to scan coupons / coupon codes to receive discounts and save some money.

Scan product barcodes with QR Code Reader for iPhone / Barcode Scanner for iPhone in shops and compare prices with online prices to save money. QR Code Reader & Barcode Scanner Free app is the only QR reader / barcode reader you will ever need.