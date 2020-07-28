Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

QR Code & Barcode Scanner & Generator for Android

By apps (recorder weather music Makeup Calculator) Free

Developer's Description

By apps (recorder weather music Makeup Calculator)

QR Code & Barcode Scanner & Generator

QR Code & Barcode Scanner & Generator can scan and read all QR codes

barcode types including mecard , text ,message, url , contact , email ,

and many more formats. After scan and automatic decoding user is provided with only

the relevant options for individual QR or Barcode type and can take appropriate action .

You can even use QR Code & Barcode Scanner & Generator to scan coupons

coupon codes to receive discounts and save some money .

QR Code Reader and Scanner: Barcode Scanner to scan different QR code reader and

QR code scanner that are available on different advertisements and newspapers.

Barcode maker and QR code scanner, QRreader & barcode generator app reciprocals

of script long term of information into small.

Features:

1. QR barcode scanner , pembayaran qr application & ticket scanner .

2. Privacy safe, only camera permission required .

3. Support scan QR & barcode s from gallery and other devices .

4. No internet connection required for lector qr & Barcode scanner .

5. QR Code reader Instant scan or auto scan sported .

6. Scan history saved , can be retrieve any time .

7. codigo de barras , Price scanner

8. QR reader is Price scanner for marketed products .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now