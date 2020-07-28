Sign in to add and modify your software
QR Code & Barcode Scanner & Generator
QR Code & Barcode Scanner & Generator can scan and read all QR codes
barcode types including mecard , text ,message, url , contact , email ,
and many more formats. After scan and automatic decoding user is provided with only
the relevant options for individual QR or Barcode type and can take appropriate action .
You can even use QR Code & Barcode Scanner & Generator to scan coupons
coupon codes to receive discounts and save some money .
QR Code Reader and Scanner: Barcode Scanner to scan different QR code reader and
QR code scanner that are available on different advertisements and newspapers.
Barcode maker and QR code scanner, QRreader & barcode generator app reciprocals
of script long term of information into small.
Features:
1. QR barcode scanner , pembayaran qr application & ticket scanner .
2. Privacy safe, only camera permission required .
3. Support scan QR & barcode s from gallery and other devices .
4. No internet connection required for lector qr & Barcode scanner .
5. QR Code reader Instant scan or auto scan sported .
6. Scan history saved , can be retrieve any time .
7. codigo de barras , Price scanner
8. QR reader is Price scanner for marketed products .