QR & Barcode Scanner for Android

By Kruso Team Free

Developer's Description

By Kruso Team

Scan your QR Code & Barcode Scanner with us.

A quick and easy way to scan QR code and Bar code without any hassle.

Scanning QR & Barcode is as easy as open the app, and you are good to scan away without having to type on any "scan now" buttons. Camera automatically turn on and ready to scan away!

Main Features:

- Support flash scanning for dark condition

- Create QR Code

- Color your own QR Code in-app

- View history of what you've scanned

- View list of QR Code you've created for future use

We will required you to grant access to turn on your camera and Internet & WiFi connection for better user experience.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
