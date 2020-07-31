Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

QR & Barcode Scanner - QR Code Reader for Android

By RKS Mobile Solution Free

Developer's Description

By RKS Mobile Solution

QR & Barcode Scanner is the fastest QR / barcode scanner out there. QR & Barcode Scanner is an essential app for every Android device.

QR & Barcode Scanner / QR code reader is extremely easy to use; simply point to QR or barcode you want to scan and app will automatically detect and scan it. No need to press any buttons, take photos or adjust zoom.

QR & Barcode Scanner can scan and read all QR / barcode types including text, url, ISBN, product, contact, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scan and automatic decoding user is provided with only the relevant options for individual QR or Barcode type and can take appropriate action. You can even use QR & Barcode Scanner to scan coupons / coupon codes to receive discounts and save some money.

QR & Barcode Scanner can scan and read all QR / barcode types including text, url, ISBN, product, contact, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scan and automatic decoding user is provided with only the relevant options for individual QR or Barcode type and can take appropriate action. You can even use QR & Barcode Scanner to scan coupons / coupon codes to receive discounts and save some money.

Scan product barcodes with QR & Barcode Scanner in shops and compare prices with online prices to save money. QR & Barcode Scanner app is the only QR code reader / barcode scanner you will ever need.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now