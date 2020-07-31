QR & Barcode Scanner is the fastest QR / barcode scanner out there. QR & Barcode Scanner is an essential app for every Android device.

QR & Barcode Scanner / QR code reader is extremely easy to use; simply point to QR or barcode you want to scan and app will automatically detect and scan it. No need to press any buttons, take photos or adjust zoom.

QR & Barcode Scanner can scan and read all QR / barcode types including text, url, ISBN, product, contact, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scan and automatic decoding user is provided with only the relevant options for individual QR or Barcode type and can take appropriate action. You can even use QR & Barcode Scanner to scan coupons / coupon codes to receive discounts and save some money.

QR & Barcode Scanner can scan and read all QR / barcode types including text, url, ISBN, product, contact, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scan and automatic decoding user is provided with only the relevant options for individual QR or Barcode type and can take appropriate action. You can even use QR & Barcode Scanner to scan coupons / coupon codes to receive discounts and save some money.

Scan product barcodes with QR & Barcode Scanner in shops and compare prices with online prices to save money. QR & Barcode Scanner app is the only QR code reader / barcode scanner you will ever need.