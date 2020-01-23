X

Q Launcher inspired by Android 10.0 launcher, adding many useful features, customize your phone with free Android Q Launcher and Theme with Icon Pack.

Q Launcher features:

> With latest Android 10 Q launcher features, available for ALL Android 5.0+ devices

> Q Launcher is an Android 10.0 Pixel style launcher, offers omnipotent customization and useful features

> Theme support, Icon pack support, support most of the icon pack in Google Play Store

> A-Z classified launcher app drawer, it is easy to find apps

> Q Launcher support hide unused or private apps

> Q Launcher has many beautiful wallpapers

> Gestures support: swipe up/down/left/right, long press gestures, etc.

> Useful toggles on Q Launcher side screen: Data, Brightness, WiFi, Sync, Bluetooth, Location, Auto-rotation

> Launcher drawer grid size option

> Launcher Dock background customization

> Hide status bar, hide dock bar, hide icon labels

> Android 10.0 widgets drawer

Statement to all:

> Android is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

> Q Launcher is inspired by Android? Stock Launcher, adding many enhanced features, but please be note that it is NOT Google official product.

Note: this app uses the Device Administrator permission, because "Doble Tap to Turn off screen" function need this permission.

If you think Q Launcher(Android 10 Q launcher style) is valuable to you , please rate us to encourage us, and recommend Q Launcher to your friends, thanks a lot.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.0

General

Release January 23, 2020
Date Added January 23, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 19
Downloads Last Week 2
