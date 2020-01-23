Q Launcher inspired by Android 10.0 launcher, adding many useful features, customize your phone with free Android Q Launcher and Theme with Icon Pack.

Q Launcher features:

> With latest Android 10 Q launcher features, available for ALL Android 5.0+ devices

> Q Launcher is an Android 10.0 Pixel style launcher, offers omnipotent customization and useful features

> Theme support, Icon pack support, support most of the icon pack in Google Play Store

> A-Z classified launcher app drawer, it is easy to find apps

> Q Launcher support hide unused or private apps

> Q Launcher has many beautiful wallpapers

> Gestures support: swipe up/down/left/right, long press gestures, etc.

> Useful toggles on Q Launcher side screen: Data, Brightness, WiFi, Sync, Bluetooth, Location, Auto-rotation

> Launcher drawer grid size option

> Launcher Dock background customization

> Hide status bar, hide dock bar, hide icon labels

> Android 10.0 widgets drawer

Statement to all:

> Android is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

> Q Launcher is inspired by Android? Stock Launcher, adding many enhanced features, but please be note that it is NOT Google official product.

Note: this app uses the Device Administrator permission, because "Doble Tap to Turn off screen" function need this permission.

If you think Q Launcher(Android 10 Q launcher style) is valuable to you , please rate us to encourage us, and recommend Q Launcher to your friends, thanks a lot.