Q Launcher inspired by Android 10.0 launcher, adding many useful features, customize your phone with free Android Q Launcher and Theme with Icon Pack.
Q Launcher features:
> With latest Android 10 Q launcher features, available for ALL Android 5.0+ devices
> Q Launcher is an Android 10.0 Pixel style launcher, offers omnipotent customization and useful features
> Theme support, Icon pack support, support most of the icon pack in Google Play Store
> A-Z classified launcher app drawer, it is easy to find apps
> Q Launcher support hide unused or private apps
> Q Launcher has many beautiful wallpapers
> Gestures support: swipe up/down/left/right, long press gestures, etc.
> Useful toggles on Q Launcher side screen: Data, Brightness, WiFi, Sync, Bluetooth, Location, Auto-rotation
> Launcher drawer grid size option
> Launcher Dock background customization
> Hide status bar, hide dock bar, hide icon labels
> Android 10.0 widgets drawer
Statement to all:
> Android is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.
> Q Launcher is inspired by Android? Stock Launcher, adding many enhanced features, but please be note that it is NOT Google official product.
Note: this app uses the Device Administrator permission, because "Doble Tap to Turn off screen" function need this permission.
If you think Q Launcher(Android 10 Q launcher style) is valuable to you , please rate us to encourage us, and recommend Q Launcher to your friends, thanks a lot.
