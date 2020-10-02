Join or Sign In

Pytholabs - Learn Python & Machine Learning Easily for Android

By Lope.ai

Developer's Description

By Lope.ai

Learn Python and Machine Learning in the most awesome engaging way!

KEY COMPONENTS

1. Quiz Modules : Test your knowledge with our flash practice quizes

2. Learning Modules : Intoducing the new way of simplified learning using builtin python compiler to test the theory on the go

3. Live Online Courses : Discover the deep ocean of knowledge with our expert trainers

4. Certification : Get certified and easily link it to your linkedin profile

APP FEATURES

Quizes :

* Python 101 - containing 500+ questions

Learning Modules:

* Machine Learning From Scratch with numpy and sklearn

- Linear Regression

- Logistic Regression

- Kmeans Clustering

- Decision Trees

- Suppport Vector Machines (SVMs)

- Sentiment Analysis with one-hot encoding

Instuctor Led-Live Sessions :

* Python Certification Course

* Machine Learning / AI Course

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
