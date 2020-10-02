Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Learn Python and Machine Learning in the most awesome engaging way!
KEY COMPONENTS
1. Quiz Modules : Test your knowledge with our flash practice quizes
2. Learning Modules : Intoducing the new way of simplified learning using builtin python compiler to test the theory on the go
3. Live Online Courses : Discover the deep ocean of knowledge with our expert trainers
4. Certification : Get certified and easily link it to your linkedin profile
APP FEATURES
Quizes :
* Python 101 - containing 500+ questions
Learning Modules:
* Machine Learning From Scratch with numpy and sklearn
- Linear Regression
- Logistic Regression
- Kmeans Clustering
- Decision Trees
- Suppport Vector Machines (SVMs)
- Sentiment Analysis with one-hot encoding
Instuctor Led-Live Sessions :
* Python Certification Course
* Machine Learning / AI Course