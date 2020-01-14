PYKLocal is 100% eCommerce based platform destination. The purpose of PYKLocal is to establish a platform between customer and seller.

The primary objective of the PYKLocal is to provide a eCommerce platform to local retailers and act as a gateway to sell their products online at a competitive low-price.

The online Retail line of business includes all the products sold by local retailers as a traditional retailer, most commonly as a low-cost retailer. PYKLocal doesn't stock anything that is sold through website but the strategy is to serve as the channel for all the local retailers to sell their products on-line and taking a cut of every purchase. The retailers will maintain their own product catalogs / categories on the PYKLocal database that will be offered to the end users at competitive price to win the local customer business. The strategy is to be a leading destination for both local retailers and customers as a one stop shop, expanding its product selection without a corresponding increase in overhead costs.

Highlights

1. No Membership fee either for Customer

2. No Membership fee for vendors to advertize their products

3. Same day delivery for orders for $35.

4. Products can be picked up at local store in one hour.