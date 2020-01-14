X

Pyklocal - Shop Here & Now for iOS

By Appwizz Free

Developer's Description

By Appwizz

PYKLocal is 100% eCommerce based platform destination. The purpose of PYKLocal is to establish a platform between customer and seller.

The primary objective of the PYKLocal is to provide a eCommerce platform to local retailers and act as a gateway to sell their products online at a competitive low-price.

The online Retail line of business includes all the products sold by local retailers as a traditional retailer, most commonly as a low-cost retailer. PYKLocal doesn't stock anything that is sold through website but the strategy is to serve as the channel for all the local retailers to sell their products on-line and taking a cut of every purchase. The retailers will maintain their own product catalogs / categories on the PYKLocal database that will be offered to the end users at competitive price to win the local customer business. The strategy is to be a leading destination for both local retailers and customers as a one stop shop, expanding its product selection without a corresponding increase in overhead costs.

Highlights

1. No Membership fee either for Customer

2. No Membership fee for vendors to advertize their products

3. Same day delivery for orders for $35.

4. Products can be picked up at local store in one hour.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Free
Selling App for Electronics.
iOS
Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping