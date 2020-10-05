The outbreak of a deadly virus swept over the world. Almost all of humanity have turned into zombies. Lead your followers to survive the apocalypse: that is your quest.

Match-3 Puzzle meets Strategy! Solve the mysteries and build an impenetrable sanctuary. The future of humanity is in your hands.

Tip: Use your brain to defend your brain!

APOCALYPTIC FEATURES

STRATEGY + MATCH-3

- Solve puzzles to kill zombies

- Arm yourself with strategy and tactics

- A combination of a tactical wargame and casual puzzle gameplay

- An innovative post-apocalyptic experience

BUILD A SANCTUARY

- Lead survivors in the last bastion of humanity

- Craft cutting-edge equipment to smash your enemies

FORMIDABLE HEROES

- Superhuman powers emerged alongside the zombie virus

- Recruit Heroes from the notorious Noah's Tavern

- Heroes improve your military and economical strength

FRIENDS OR FOES

- No one can survive alone, fight alongside your allies

- Watch out for potential threats, be they zombies or humans

Official Facebook fan page:

https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games/

[Notes]

Puzzles & Survival is a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases. According to 37GAMES' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, this application is not intended for use by users under the age of 12.

A device with internet access is required.

[Help]

Do you need help?

Feel free to contact us via the in-game Customer Service or send us an Email at: global.support@37games.com

