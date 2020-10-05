Join or Sign In

Puzzles & Survival for Android

By 37GAMES Free

Developer's Description

By 37GAMES

The outbreak of a deadly virus swept over the world. Almost all of humanity have turned into zombies. Lead your followers to survive the apocalypse: that is your quest.

Match-3 Puzzle meets Strategy! Solve the mysteries and build an impenetrable sanctuary. The future of humanity is in your hands.

Tip: Use your brain to defend your brain!

APOCALYPTIC FEATURES

STRATEGY + MATCH-3

- Solve puzzles to kill zombies

- Arm yourself with strategy and tactics

- A combination of a tactical wargame and casual puzzle gameplay

- An innovative post-apocalyptic experience

BUILD A SANCTUARY

- Lead survivors in the last bastion of humanity

- Craft cutting-edge equipment to smash your enemies

FORMIDABLE HEROES

- Superhuman powers emerged alongside the zombie virus

- Recruit Heroes from the notorious Noah's Tavern

- Heroes improve your military and economical strength

FRIENDS OR FOES

- No one can survive alone, fight alongside your allies

- Watch out for potential threats, be they zombies or humans

Official Facebook fan page:

https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games/

[Notes]

Puzzles & Survival is a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases. According to 37GAMES' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, this application is not intended for use by users under the age of 12.

A device with internet access is required.

[Help]

Do you need help?

Feel free to contact us via the in-game Customer Service or send us an Email at: global.support@37games.com

Privacy Policy:

https://gpassport.37games.com/center/servicePrivicy/privicy

Terms of Use:

https://gpassport.37games.com/center/servicePrivicy/service

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0.19

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 5.0.19

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
