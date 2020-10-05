Sign in to add and modify your software
The outbreak of a deadly virus swept over the world. Almost all of humanity have turned into zombies. Lead your followers to survive the apocalypse: that is your quest.
Match-3 Puzzle meets Strategy! Solve the mysteries and build an impenetrable sanctuary. The future of humanity is in your hands.
Tip: Use your brain to defend your brain!
APOCALYPTIC FEATURES
STRATEGY + MATCH-3
- Solve puzzles to kill zombies
- Arm yourself with strategy and tactics
- A combination of a tactical wargame and casual puzzle gameplay
- An innovative post-apocalyptic experience
BUILD A SANCTUARY
- Lead survivors in the last bastion of humanity
- Craft cutting-edge equipment to smash your enemies
FORMIDABLE HEROES
- Superhuman powers emerged alongside the zombie virus
- Recruit Heroes from the notorious Noah's Tavern
- Heroes improve your military and economical strength
FRIENDS OR FOES
- No one can survive alone, fight alongside your allies
- Watch out for potential threats, be they zombies or humans
Official Facebook fan page:
https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games/
[Notes]
Puzzles & Survival is a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases. According to 37GAMES' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, this application is not intended for use by users under the age of 12.
A device with internet access is required.
[Help]
Do you need help?
Feel free to contact us via the in-game Customer Service or send us an Email at: global.support@37games.com
Privacy Policy:
https://gpassport.37games.com/center/servicePrivicy/privicy
Terms of Use:
https://gpassport.37games.com/center/servicePrivicy/service