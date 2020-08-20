Join or Sign In

This is a puzzle solving game. A game that will bring you joy and smile.

Download now for free!

Come to "Pursue love ball" to help the ball in love meet. You need to solve the puzzle. These puzzles will become increasingly challenging.

In "Pursue love ball", the balls of love are lost in the maze, they cannot meet each other. Only by solving one puzzle after another can the balls meet successfully.

In "Pursue love ball", face many level puzzles and challenge your thinking ability. While solving the puzzles, you also helped the balls in love. Because the balls in love are facing different pains.

Come and download "Pursue love ball" for free, share the smiles of love balls, and share happiness! Share love!

Features:

Happy and smiling gaming experience.

No network required. Play anytime.

Many puzzles, waiting for you to solve.

Train your ability to think and solve puzzles.

Come and help the ball in love!

Download now for free!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
