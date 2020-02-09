***** Welcome to "Wake&Bake" coffeeshop! *****

Don't miss new business opportunities that the Legalization has opened to everyone.

* Join Fredy and help him to manage small Weed Shop "Wake&Bake" in this fun and addictive Match-3 Puzzle game.

* Match 3 of the same colored items to perform customers' orders and earn money for new goods.

* Use illegal moves like match 4 or 5 to create rasta bonuses.

* Smoke the joint out and use Cannabis Boosters to crush different blocks and complete stoned levels in this free to play game!

* Watch your time - the faster your service is, the more satisfied are your clients. Don't let them wait for too long.

Game features:

Dozens of games levels full of cannabis items.

Beautiful cannabis art

Stoned weed crushing animations

Regular interesting quests from baked game characters.

Illegal moves powerful weed boosters

Dope time killer and crazy ganja puzzle game!

Many well-balanced levels with different challenging difficulty

Different game modes: Think fast when the level is time-limited. Be more rational when you have only several moves left

Interesting weed Story about Fredy and you - deal with police, inspectors, competitors, and suppliers together.

Challenge accepted! Engage your friends to join the game and compete them in leaderboards.

Weed Puzzle Story game is a FREE to play game, though some in-game items can also be purchased for real money.