Have you ever played a push coin game? This game will definitely give you a different experience. Free to play! No purchase!

Features:

*free to play

*Good time killer

*Tools help players to win

*Built-in game

How to play:

*Tap the blank area to drop coins and fruits.

*Move around to control where the coins and tokens fall. Collecting the earnings by pushing coins off the edge, and try not to miss any of them!

*Try to push coins into the yellow slots box to play the slots.

*Use the wall to collect more coins

*Pay attention to the blast, rewards are waiting here.

Download the game now and pass the time with fun and relaxation