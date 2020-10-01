Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Push'em All! for iOS

By SLAP STUDIO CO.,LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By SLAP STUDIO CO.,LIMITED

Have you ever played a push coin game? This game will definitely give you a different experience. Free to play! No purchase!

Features:

*free to play

*Good time killer

*Tools help players to win

*Built-in game

How to play:

*Tap the blank area to drop coins and fruits.

*Move around to control where the coins and tokens fall. Collecting the earnings by pushing coins off the edge, and try not to miss any of them!

*Try to push coins into the yellow slots box to play the slots.

*Use the wall to collect more coins

*Pay attention to the blast, rewards are waiting here.

Download the game now and pass the time with fun and relaxation

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Heads Up

$0.99
It's the game The New York Times called a Sensation, and Cosmopolitan said will be the best dollar you've spent.
iOS
Heads Up

Coup Board Game

Free
Bluff. Deceive. Outwit.
iOS
Coup Board Game

Ludo STAR

Free
Play your favorite board game Ludo, Parchis also know as Pachisi (Parcheesi).
iOS
Ludo STAR

SpyHunt - party game

Free
Famous party game on mobile.
iOS
SpyHunt - party game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now