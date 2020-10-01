Sign in to add and modify your software
Have you ever played a push coin game? This game will definitely give you a different experience. Free to play! No purchase!
Features:
*free to play
*Good time killer
*Tools help players to win
*Built-in game
How to play:
*Tap the blank area to drop coins and fruits.
*Move around to control where the coins and tokens fall. Collecting the earnings by pushing coins off the edge, and try not to miss any of them!
*Try to push coins into the yellow slots box to play the slots.
*Use the wall to collect more coins
*Pay attention to the blast, rewards are waiting here.
Download the game now and pass the time with fun and relaxation