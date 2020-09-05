Push Up Game is a game that helps people to do exercises at home.

Push Up Game is a game that allows you to challenge friends and do exercises at home or anywhere else.

Start your journey with the fitness plan, that will help you reach your final goals in a friendly and comfortable way.

Youll have to fight against horrible monsters using push ups as bullets to complete each mission of your plan; at the end of the week, after 3 monsters beaten, youll face the Boss.

Do you know Fitbit or Zwift?

With Fitbit you can challenge other people using wrist, while with Zwift you can challenge them using the digital-bike.

Social motivation is something that always gives us the charge. Now there is Push Up Game for your normal home workout.

We hope to be able to integrate the information with Strava or MyFitnessPal as soon as possible.

Push up? Yeah, Push up, press up theres a tons of names, and a tons of versions, but its always one of the most challenging exercises ever.

Push Up Game is not just an app for men, we believe in fair fitness, women's fitness and men's fitness in the same place. No matter how strong you are, how many push ups you can do, no matter your gender or your level of training.

If you become a member of the Push Up Game family, you will become one of us and our app will always make you challenge people with a level of strength similar to yours. Each match will be on equal terms and whoever wins will depend only on his or her determination.

With Push Up Game, as well as doing the exercises at home, you can support your friends, you can help them during the challenges, giving them precious seconds, you can win together with your friends by betting on the challenges they come from and you can console them after those in which you are both defeated.

Fitness Gamification in our opinion does not mean just having fun, but also personalizing.

Buy spectacular avatars by winning challenges and bets, customize them, buy gadgets, let yourself be recognized by the Push Up Game community.

There are no limits, neither space nor time. At any time, anywhere in the world you can find a challenger. You can start a challenge, a bet, a training session.

Push Up Game is fitness gamification, you are the one chasing the best version of yourself, having fun!

Incoming mode of push up challenge:

50 push up challenge

200 push up challenge

When you have to do exercises at home and don't know who to train with, Push Up Game allows you to always have a training partner.

