Push / Pull / Legs Workout
# Push
- Bench Press
- Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press
- Incline Dumbbell Press
- Lateral Raise
- Triceps Rope Push-down
- Overhead Triceps Extension
# Pull
- Bent Over Row
- Lat Pull Down
- Barbell Shrug
- Face Pull
- Barbell Bicep Curl
- Dumbbell Hammer Curl
# Legs
- Squat
- Romanian Deadlift
- Leg Press
- Leg Curl
- Calve Raise