Do you know what day is it? Today is an excellent day - 15th June! Doggys son Max celebrates his birthday. You know birthday comes but once a year, thats why Doggy decided to organize the best party for him. But she is pregnant and Max is too young to visit supermarket alone. So youre their last bet! Join them in the supermarket and help to buy all things they need.
Pregnant Doggy's Sonny Birthday features:
Fun and addictive hidden object minigames
Colorful and cute graphics for kids
Kid-friendly interface
The great moment had arrived, friends are all together, it is the perfect moment to give gifts and blow out the cake candles! Happy birthday to you, Max!
Download our cool game right now and after several minutes you will be able to join this funny Doggy party!