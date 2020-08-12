Join or Sign In

Puppy baby go shopping:makeup baby hair for iOS

By Yupeng Zhang Free

Developer's Description

By Yupeng Zhang

Do you know what day is it? Today is an excellent day - 15th June! Doggys son Max celebrates his birthday. You know birthday comes but once a year, thats why Doggy decided to organize the best party for him. But she is pregnant and Max is too young to visit supermarket alone. So youre their last bet! Join them in the supermarket and help to buy all things they need.

Pregnant Doggy's Sonny Birthday features:

Fun and addictive hidden object minigames

Colorful and cute graphics for kids

Kid-friendly interface

The great moment had arrived, friends are all together, it is the perfect moment to give gifts and blow out the cake candles! Happy birthday to you, Max!

Download our cool game right now and after several minutes you will be able to join this funny Doggy party!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
