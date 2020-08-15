Welcome to this Puppet Rblx's Escape horror granny Royale Robux's.

Notice Legal:

Puppet Roblox Escape horror granny Royale Robux's.is an unofficial roblox jumpscare free game and not created by original of Piggy robux owners and has no relation with the original game or escape jailbreak or Puppet Roblox. If you feel that there is a direct copyright infringement or trademark violation as you are a roblox player, please feel free to contact us directly in the email below.

This horror free game and adventure give you some Royale cool experinse. Your player or your character name's Puppet roblocs Mod, this red character have the same power and tizzy of the original Piggy if you can say Puppet is faster than him, in spite of that Roblx's Pigy is stronger, and the worst thing is he can kill you just by a touch. So be careful Puppet have a knife not a bat.

The killer has a good Sense of hearing that's why don't drop any thing in house because in this case you will help him find where you are.

Mod puppet Rblx's Escape horror granny Royale Robux's.is a survival game you will have to solve various puzzles, secrets, and escape while avoiding the pigy. Find a way to escape. Keep your royale high Puppet character away from creepy piggy in the mad city, the meep city and creepy piggy grandpa house.

This New Escape Puppet house obby Mod is fan to play! It takes you to another level be smart when you play it if you want to high your level, the roll is simple like you played piggy you can play this game to enjoy your time. And good luck.

Features:

I'm in would Piggy mod

Rblox's Piggy VS Puppet

Endless escape runner game play

Rblox's games good game

Easy to control

roblx's adventures

rachidabenghaza@yahoo.com