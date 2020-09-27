| Punjabi Status app contains different categories of New Punjabi Quotes and Shayari.

Here you will get new and fresh status & quotes you can also share status on social media like facebook, whatsapp, instra directly from this app. Get latest updates of punjabi status & Show your Punjabi Attitude towards friends.

Punjabi Status | App contains following types of latest status in Punjabi language

| Punjabi Status on Friendship

| Punjabi True Things Status

| Birthday Status in Punjabi

| Good Morning Status

- | Good Night

| Inspirational Quotes in Gujarati

- | Love Girls

| Dukhi Status

- | Love Girls Status in Punjabi

| Religious, Devotional Status

etc.

| Punjabi Status, Quotes App Features -

All Punjabi quotes, statuses and sayings are free

App work 100% offline, no need of internet connection is required

You can copy your favorite quotes, status & sayings on your clipboard

You can share all punjabi quotes, status and saying via WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, E-mail, Instra or other chat apps

Low app size

User friendly UI

10 different categories

2k+ unique Punjabi Status |

You can scroll as well as slide Status

All status are in punjabi language

| Punjabi Status | Punjabi Status, Quotes & Shayari | Punjabi Status 2019 | Attitude Status in Punjabi | New Punjabi Status | Punjabi Quotes | Religious Status | Amazing Punjabi Status | All in One Punjabi | Punjabi Status for Whatsapp and Facebook | All status | | Pajb bl | Only Punjabi Status