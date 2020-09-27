Join or Sign In

| Punjabi Status for Android

By Hira Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Hira Studio

| Punjabi Status app contains different categories of New Punjabi Quotes and Shayari.

Here you will get new and fresh status & quotes you can also share status on social media like facebook, whatsapp, instra directly from this app. Get latest updates of punjabi status & Show your Punjabi Attitude towards friends.

Punjabi Status | App contains following types of latest status in Punjabi language

| Punjabi Status on Friendship

| Punjabi True Things Status

| Birthday Status in Punjabi

| Good Morning Status

- | Good Night

| Inspirational Quotes in Gujarati

- | Love Girls

| Dukhi Status

- | Love Girls Status in Punjabi

| Religious, Devotional Status

etc.

| Punjabi Status, Quotes App Features -

All Punjabi quotes, statuses and sayings are free

App work 100% offline, no need of internet connection is required

You can copy your favorite quotes, status & sayings on your clipboard

You can share all punjabi quotes, status and saying via WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, E-mail, Instra or other chat apps

Low app size

User friendly UI

10 different categories

2k+ unique Punjabi Status |

You can scroll as well as slide Status

All status are in punjabi language

| Punjabi Status | Punjabi Status, Quotes & Shayari | Punjabi Status 2019 | Attitude Status in Punjabi | New Punjabi Status | Punjabi Quotes | Religious Status | Amazing Punjabi Status | All in One Punjabi | Punjabi Status for Whatsapp and Facebook | All status | | Pajb bl | Only Punjabi Status

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
