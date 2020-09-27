Sign in to add and modify your software
| Punjabi Status app contains different categories of New Punjabi Quotes and Shayari.
Here you will get new and fresh status & quotes you can also share status on social media like facebook, whatsapp, instra directly from this app. Get latest updates of punjabi status & Show your Punjabi Attitude towards friends.
Punjabi Status | App contains following types of latest status in Punjabi language
| Punjabi Status on Friendship
| Punjabi True Things Status
| Birthday Status in Punjabi
| Good Morning Status
- | Good Night
| Inspirational Quotes in Gujarati
- | Love Girls
| Dukhi Status
- | Love Girls Status in Punjabi
| Religious, Devotional Status
etc.
| Punjabi Status, Quotes App Features -
All Punjabi quotes, statuses and sayings are free
App work 100% offline, no need of internet connection is required
You can copy your favorite quotes, status & sayings on your clipboard
You can share all punjabi quotes, status and saying via WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, E-mail, Instra or other chat apps
Low app size
User friendly UI
10 different categories
2k+ unique Punjabi Status |
You can scroll as well as slide Status
All status are in punjabi language
