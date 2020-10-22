Pundoles is one of Indias leading auction houses based in Mumbai, specializing in sales of Modern and Contemporary Indian Art, Classical Indian Art and Antiquities including sculpture and miniature painting, South-East Asian Antiquities, Estate sales, and Decorative Arts auctions that include Furniture, Silver, Ceramics, Porcelain, Glass, Books, Prints, Textiles, Carpets and Jewelry.

The auction house also undertakes valuations and appraisals for private and corporate collections both within India and internationally.

Our newly launched Pundoles Live application allows you to

- Bid in upcoming auctions

- Follow auctions in real time through a live video feed

- Register for upcoming sales

- Leave absentee bids for upcoming sales

- Browse catalogues online

- View results of past sales

- Review past auction catalogues

- Research prices for leading Indian artists

- Track purchases made in previous auctions

- Follow upcoming works by preferred artists or categories

- Sign up to receive alerts and reminders

- Bookmark favourite lots and set reminders for auction day

Pundoles Live can be accessed through your mobile, iPad, android device or computer.