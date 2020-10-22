Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Pundole's for Android

By Auction Mobility Free

Developer's Description

By Auction Mobility

Pundoles is one of Indias leading auction houses based in Mumbai, specializing in sales of Modern and Contemporary Indian Art, Classical Indian Art and Antiquities including sculpture and miniature painting, South-East Asian Antiquities, Estate sales, and Decorative Arts auctions that include Furniture, Silver, Ceramics, Porcelain, Glass, Books, Prints, Textiles, Carpets and Jewelry.

The auction house also undertakes valuations and appraisals for private and corporate collections both within India and internationally.

Our newly launched Pundoles Live application allows you to

- Bid in upcoming auctions

- Follow auctions in real time through a live video feed

- Register for upcoming sales

- Leave absentee bids for upcoming sales

- Browse catalogues online

- View results of past sales

- Review past auction catalogues

- Research prices for leading Indian artists

- Track purchases made in previous auctions

- Follow upcoming works by preferred artists or categories

- Sign up to receive alerts and reminders

- Bookmark favourite lots and set reminders for auction day

Pundoles Live can be accessed through your mobile, iPad, android device or computer.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now