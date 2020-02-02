X

Pumi Training & Breeding App for iOS

By junjie jiang Free

Developer's Description

By junjie jiang

This is an app customized for dog lovers and owners.

We help you to learn more about your lovely pumi and provide guides for breeding, feeding and training.

- Comprehensive information of pumi, including breeding history, temper, appearance, nutrition guide, training methods and tips few people know.

- Tools for clicker training. Through the worldwide used clicker training, you can teach your dog lots of commands and let it develop good habits.

- Video guides for dog care and training.

Dog owners and people who want to adopt a pumi, download this app and have a try! You should never miss it!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping