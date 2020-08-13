Join or Sign In

Pulse Q&A for iOS

By Pulse Q&A Free

Developer's Description

By Pulse Q&A

Pulse is a social research platform for executives. We provide technology leaders a safe platform for Q&A, bite-sized polls, and insightful reports crowdsourced directly from verified peers. Our mission is to provide real data from real people in real-time to shape your research and business decisions.

*Real People*

Access knowledge from over 15,000 verified Directors, VPs, CXOs with deep operational experience and expertise

*Real Data*

Get personalized insights and data to power your decisions with visibility into where the data is coming from

*Real Time*

Plug into timely conversations and get up to the minute data with hundreds of verified responses within days

Users can:

Ask questions and polls to get real-time responses from peers;

Participate in Q&A, and surveys to build their profiles;

Learn from amazing leaders across the globe.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.8.8

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.8.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
