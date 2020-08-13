Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Pulse is a social research platform for executives. We provide technology leaders a safe platform for Q&A, bite-sized polls, and insightful reports crowdsourced directly from verified peers. Our mission is to provide real data from real people in real-time to shape your research and business decisions.
*Real People*
Access knowledge from over 15,000 verified Directors, VPs, CXOs with deep operational experience and expertise
*Real Data*
Get personalized insights and data to power your decisions with visibility into where the data is coming from
*Real Time*
Plug into timely conversations and get up to the minute data with hundreds of verified responses within days
Users can:
Ask questions and polls to get real-time responses from peers;
Participate in Q&A, and surveys to build their profiles;
Learn from amazing leaders across the globe.