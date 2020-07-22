Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Puggy - Pug emoji & widget for iOS

By Tien Long Nguyen $1.99

Developer's Description

By Tien Long Nguyen

Your little Pug dog on your phone's lock screen will help you keep track of calendar events, give you the weather forecast, alert you when the battery is low. He sometimes will tell you very interesting stories.

--- Special gift: FREE Animated Pug stickers ----

1. Add your Puggy to phone's lock screen, you will see him playing around, talking or sleeping...

2. He will inform you your battery levels and phone's status:

+ Battery is low or disk is low, he will be very angry

+ Battery is full, he will be very happy

3. Puggy will give you your next calendar events or appointments:

+ He connects to your phone's calendar

+ You choose one day, and Puggy will tell you what event on that day.

4. Puggy is also a weather expert:

+ He tells you your today's weather: Rain, Snow, Hot...

+ He informs you the highest/lowest temperature

+ He gives you next 5 days forecast

+ Of course, he will be very sad if the weather is bad

Just give him your location permission

5. Don't interrupt him when he's sleeping because he will be very angry :D

---> BONUS: FREE animated Puggy Stickers

You can send very cute and impressive Puggy stickers to your friends, using iMessage app.

Note: If you like the app, please share and rate for us.

If you don't like the app, feel free to ask for a refund. We'd like to help with no more questions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now