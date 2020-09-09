- Pug's Run - Jungle World Adventure 2020 is a new 2020 version of Pug World Adventure. It is one of the best classic adventure games or old classical platforms that will impress you with a wonderful new adventure. Your mission on this trip is to help Pug in fighting all ugly enemies on his way through different lands and achieve his classical mission.

- Play and enjoy as Pug and try to overcome obstacles and defeat enemies to complete the mission.

- Run and jump through exciting levels and discover scary places with lots of hiding dungeons. Be smart, be quick, and help the little Pug to collect coins hidden in a collection of exquisitely designed levels. It is determined to complete its mission!

- our Pug has a difficult task and he has to collect gold, therefore he needs you to help him run and jump across the fun and imaginative worlds of the Pug world. Be careful though! This place is full of frightening monsters, and they will do their best to stop the Pug. If you collect the gold, the health of Pug will grow. But health alone will not prevent Our hero from problems, there is also an angry bee that may bite you!

- How to Play:

+ Use the buttons to jump and move

+ Defeat or avoid the monster.

+ Collect all coins and bonus items to get more points

+ Finish all levels with 3 stars.

- Let's take a look at what awaits you in the classic Pug's Run - Jungle World Adventure 2020 game:

+ Free game.

+ Beautiful HD graphics

+ Suitable for children and all ages

+ Smooth user interface

+ Easy and intuitive controls with a retro console on screen as in classic platforms

+ Awesome gameplay similar to a classic retro game

+ 6 famous lands and 100 levels to explore

+ Music and sound effects

- Everything has been carefully designed for you to have a lot of fun! We warn you, it is not an easy game Good Luck!

- All of this is completely free, so you should at least try it. We hope all our players have a great time playing.

- Get Pug's Run - Jungle World Adventure 2020 for free today. Enjoy!

- Do you need technical support? Want to send us suggestions? Just contact us at any time at Franktitif748@gmail.com.

Enjoy!