Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Pug's Run - Jungle World Adventure 2020 for Android

By nryfgames Free

Developer's Description

By nryfgames

- Pug's Run - Jungle World Adventure 2020 is a new 2020 version of Pug World Adventure. It is one of the best classic adventure games or old classical platforms that will impress you with a wonderful new adventure. Your mission on this trip is to help Pug in fighting all ugly enemies on his way through different lands and achieve his classical mission.

- Play and enjoy as Pug and try to overcome obstacles and defeat enemies to complete the mission.

- Run and jump through exciting levels and discover scary places with lots of hiding dungeons. Be smart, be quick, and help the little Pug to collect coins hidden in a collection of exquisitely designed levels. It is determined to complete its mission!

- our Pug has a difficult task and he has to collect gold, therefore he needs you to help him run and jump across the fun and imaginative worlds of the Pug world. Be careful though! This place is full of frightening monsters, and they will do their best to stop the Pug. If you collect the gold, the health of Pug will grow. But health alone will not prevent Our hero from problems, there is also an angry bee that may bite you!

- How to Play:

+ Use the buttons to jump and move

+ Defeat or avoid the monster.

+ Collect all coins and bonus items to get more points

+ Finish all levels with 3 stars.

- Let's take a look at what awaits you in the classic Pug's Run - Jungle World Adventure 2020 game:

+ Free game.

+ Beautiful HD graphics

+ Suitable for children and all ages

+ Smooth user interface

+ Easy and intuitive controls with a retro console on screen as in classic platforms

+ Awesome gameplay similar to a classic retro game

+ 6 famous lands and 100 levels to explore

+ Music and sound effects

- Everything has been carefully designed for you to have a lot of fun! We warn you, it is not an easy game Good Luck!

- All of this is completely free, so you should at least try it. We hope all our players have a great time playing.

- Get Pug's Run - Jungle World Adventure 2020 for free today. Enjoy!

- Do you need technical support? Want to send us suggestions? Just contact us at any time at Franktitif748@gmail.com.

Enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now