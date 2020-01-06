Play as Molusco as he continuously runs forward while jumping hazards, eliminating enemies, and rebuilding the debris left by the storm. Collect communication tokens to increase your score and help illuminate Puerto Rico!

The game features:

MOLUSCO. Run as Molusco, as he stars in his first mobile game!

REBUILD. Tap the hammer icons to rebuild the destruction in your path and advance the illumination of the Island.

SKILLS. JUMP over hazards, eliminate enemies with Moluscos BELLY SMACK attack and unleash Moluscos special power, JOYITA POWER.

LEADERBOARDS. Collect communication tokens and challenge the world to show whos the better runner, in the ENDLESS RUNNER MODE.

BEAUTIFUL 2D GRAPHICS. Speed through the destruction over stunning 2D art.

DONATE! Earnings from the game will go towards Puerto Rico No Est Apagao (Puerto Rico Is Not Spiritless), a non-profit led by local entrepreneurs who decided to unite their resources to help in the recovery of Puerto Rico. You can increase your donation by using the link in the Options Menu.

About this game:

8bit Bosses Studios began development for this game on October 2017, following Hurricane Maras aftermath. We are Puerto Rican developers who are determined to rise above, and by partnering with the like-minded team of Puerto Rico No Est Apagao, we share the goal to bring assistance to where it's needed the most.

Find out more about the Movement on the official site -- https://molusco.com/apoya-english

Follow us on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/PuertoRicoNoEstaApagao/

https://www.instagram.com/puertoriconoestaapagao/

https://www.facebook.com/8bitBossesStudios/

Privacy Policy: http://www.8bitbosses.com/en/privacy-policy

Terms of Use: http://www.8bitbosses.com/en/terms-of-use

End-User License Agreement: http://www.8bitbosses.com/en/eula

All rights reserved. 2018 8bit Bosses Studios. The character of Molusco and Puerto Rico No Est Apagao logo are trademarks of Molusco LLC.