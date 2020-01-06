X

Puerto Rico No Est Apaga'o for iOS

By 8bit Bosses $0.99

Developer's Description

By 8bit Bosses

Play as Molusco as he continuously runs forward while jumping hazards, eliminating enemies, and rebuilding the debris left by the storm. Collect communication tokens to increase your score and help illuminate Puerto Rico!

________________________________________________________________

The game features:

MOLUSCO. Run as Molusco, as he stars in his first mobile game!

REBUILD. Tap the hammer icons to rebuild the destruction in your path and advance the illumination of the Island.

SKILLS. JUMP over hazards, eliminate enemies with Moluscos BELLY SMACK attack and unleash Moluscos special power, JOYITA POWER.

LEADERBOARDS. Collect communication tokens and challenge the world to show whos the better runner, in the ENDLESS RUNNER MODE.

BEAUTIFUL 2D GRAPHICS. Speed through the destruction over stunning 2D art.

DONATE! Earnings from the game will go towards Puerto Rico No Est Apagao (Puerto Rico Is Not Spiritless), a non-profit led by local entrepreneurs who decided to unite their resources to help in the recovery of Puerto Rico. You can increase your donation by using the link in the Options Menu.

________________________________________________________________

About this game:

8bit Bosses Studios began development for this game on October 2017, following Hurricane Maras aftermath. We are Puerto Rican developers who are determined to rise above, and by partnering with the like-minded team of Puerto Rico No Est Apagao, we share the goal to bring assistance to where it's needed the most.

Find out more about the Movement on the official site -- https://molusco.com/apoya-english

Follow us on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/PuertoRicoNoEstaApagao/

https://www.instagram.com/puertoriconoestaapagao/

https://www.facebook.com/8bitBossesStudios/

Privacy Policy: http://www.8bitbosses.com/en/privacy-policy

Terms of Use: http://www.8bitbosses.com/en/terms-of-use

End-User License Agreement: http://www.8bitbosses.com/en/eula

All rights reserved. 2018 8bit Bosses Studios. The character of Molusco and Puerto Rico No Est Apagao logo are trademarks of Molusco LLC.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ROBLOX

Free
Explore an infinite variety of ultimate virtual 3D worlds powered by your imagination.
iOS
ROBLOX

Minecraft

$6.99
Put imagination and limitless resources to work in creator-built environments or mine deep into the world of sudden peril.
iOS
Minecraft

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

$6.99
The Call of Duty: Zombies phenomenon has risen back to life.Adapted from the best-selling console hit and built specifically for tablets and...
iOS
Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping