Daily Holy Bible verses free app have Bible wisdom verses from the book of Proverb. Holy Bible app will give one Proverb verses daily in the morning. Words of Jesus daily from Holy Bible book can help you to achive your goals in life. Bible verse for encouragement and motivation are added along with Bible verse about love. If you are looking for a Christian devotional Bible app, then this Holy Bible offline free app with inspirational Bible verses is what you are looking for. Jesus messages from different Christian books and Pentecostal preaching are added in this Holy Bible good news version app. You will love all Catholic daily readings and daily Bible reading plans in this app. Christian quotations and Bible lessons daily in the morning can change your life. A lot of Proverbs which are inspiring are added along with Bible verses about faith and Bible inspirational quotes in this app. Enjoy Jesus daily verses in the morning.

Features of this Jesus Christ Bible gateway app.

* Wise proverbs which are inspiring for your daily life.

* Notification in the morning with Holy Bible daily verses.

* Set your Catholic Bible daily readings.

* Share Christian Bible verses and quotes with your friends and family.

* Holy Bible every day quotes can share via Social Media, SMS & Email.

* Low size offline NIV version app.

* Jesus daily words and Holy Bible with no internet

Inspiring Bible verses daily can change your life and can add positive energy to your life. Inspirational Bible quotes daily is a great source of motivation for your life. Set your own Bible reading plan with our Christian quotes. This Bible study app have the Holy Bible containing The Old Testaments in English. Roman Catholic church can use this Holy Bible in English for Bible preaching. The Pentecostal mission can use this Holy bible quotes for Christian prayers. This Catholic community Bible app have Bible NIV and Holy Bible new king James version NKJV quotes. Make your own Bible diary with Holy Bible standard version free book. To make this Catholic Bible offline app we read Bible KJV and new revised standard version Holy Bible RSV. We also refer Holy Bible English standard version ESV and Jesus book to make this app. New daily scripture from Bible and Jesus sayings can help you to bring success to your life. You can enjoy Jesus prayer from Bible king James version and NASB old testament stories. Saying about Jesus quotes and Holy Bible basic teachings are also added in this Bible trivia. Read all types of Holy Bible Catholic edition and Jesus news. Listen to different Bible knowledge commentary and Christian preaching. Live a successful life with Jesus Bible words and Bible concordance. You will love all promises given by God through Bible reading schedule. You can also use this app as Holy Bible with daily reading and HolyBbible for women free. We also refer Bible NKJV and Holy Bible POC. Send your feedback about this Bible hub and Holy Bible the new international version.

Enjoy this X Mas holiday season with this app. This is our XMas gift. Merry Christmas & Happy New year.