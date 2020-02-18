X

Provence's Best: Travel Guide for iOS

By Agorite $1.99

PROVENCE'S BEST is the ideal travel guide to Frances sun-drenched travelers paradise. Written by a pro author it details key DESTINATIONS; outlines several ITINERARIES; and suggests great places to EAT and DRINK. All content (200+ points-of-interest and 400+ pics) is original & independent; no recommendations are ads!

PROVENCE'S BEST starts with essential TRIP-PLANNING information and an overview of key DESTINATIONS so you can decide where to stay.

Hand-crafted ITINERARIES then offer first-timers a selection of suggestions on how to spend their time; ranging from simple day-trips to extensive multi-day tours of the region.

Or just dive right into the SEE & DO section, which provides backgrounders on ART, CULTURE & HISTORY; makes suggestions for traveling KIDS & FAMILIES; and includes a run-down of the regions best BEACHES.

Finally the app details many good places to EAT & DRINK to ensure the perfect trip.

APP FEATURE: TRIP ESSENTIALS

Key before-you-go information, including:

Accommodation

Costs & Money

Seasons, Festivals & Events

Transport

APP FEATURE: DESTINATIONS

The lowdown on all key towns and regions:

Alpes-de-Haut-Provence

Aix-en-Provence

Alpes-Maritimes

Arles

Avignon

Bouches-du-Rhne

Gard

Marseille

Nice

Nmes

Var

Vaucluse

Near Provence

APP FEATURE: ITINERARIES & TOURS

For every trip-length:

24 Hours in Nmes

A Boat Trip to the Calanques

A Perfect Day in St-Rmy

A Perfect Day in the Luberon

Cte d'Azur - From Nice to Italy

Ctes du Rhne Wine Route

In the Footsteps of Van Gogh

Old Nice Walking Tour

Nice City Centre in a Day

APP FEATURE: SEE & DO: SIGHTS/ACTIVITIES

Backgrounders and practical advice on:

Art & Culture

History

Kids & Families

Parks, Gardens & Open Spaces

Beaches of Provence

APP FEATURE: LISTINGS: EAT/DRINK/SHOP

Recommendations of where to eat & drink:

Cafs & Bars

Restaurants

Shops & Shopping

APP FEATURES: TECHNICAL

One-click website LINKS.

One-click PHONE CALLS (on phones).

NAVIGATE quickly using the app's global search; internal hyperlinks, and its many images.

LOCATION info (using your device's GPS).

Detailed MAPS and the ability to ADD YOUR OWN markers.

Save and share FAVOURITES.

Easily CONTACT the author.

THE AUTHOR:

PAUL SHAWCROSS has penned city guides for Thomas Cook and revised and contributed text for several Michelin Green Guides. He's also authored pieces for in-flight magazines and coffee-table books, along with articles for several leading periodicals including *Living France*, *France Today* and *France Magazine*. While loving France and going back as often as possible, Paul travels widely in Europe and is currently the European editor for travel planning website bindutrips.com.

ICON: courtesy of Luis Ascenso@Flickr

Full Specifications

