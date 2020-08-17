Join or Sign In

Protocol:hyperspace Diver for Android

By Line Games Free

Developer's Description

By Line Games

The feast of rhythm and beat in the Hyperspace!

New kind of rhythm game Protocol : hyperspace Diver is Released!

Let's DIVE into musical hyperspace

Providing unique visual and tense note pattern in 3D space

Music Dive with splendid music of famous artists.

You can play Masterpiece of music from popular games of Nextfloor.

Play newest rhythm game optimized in Smartphone / Tablet Now!

* Due to latency of the sound system, beat sync would not fit perfectly with Bluetooth devices. Using wired earphone or headphone is recommended.

* Sharing result may not work correctly in some devices including LG V10.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.2

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 2.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

