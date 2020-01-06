Ready to take our relationship to the next level?
Welcome to PBK Rewards! Designed with you in mind, our easy-to-use app puts delicious, healthy eats right at your fingertips.
Download today for free and start earning rewards, get $8 off at any Protein Bar & Kitchen location every time you spend $88. Plus, the more you use the app the faster youll get to the next status level and earn more perks.
New users receive a FREE shake or blended coffee
Earn points, no matter how you pay
No need to wait! Skip the line and order ahead
Use your offers right away - or save them for later
User friendly design
Instant billing
Exclusive access to deals and discounts
