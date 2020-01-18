X

Protect & Defense: Tank Attack for Android

By Tibetan Liss Free

Developer's Description

By Tibetan Liss

Strategy genre Tower Defense. Here you will fight against numerous enemies, defending their zone. Take control of the most powerful towers to stop tanks, airplanes, ships and other equipment. Expand your influence zone on huge maps and correctly arrange turrets and towers. Try to win this intense war, using different strategies, as well as relying on your skill and tactical skills. Remember that in this game every battle is like a royal battle! Your towers are not toys! They are ready to erase every alien!

This td game allows you to constantly improve your combat units. After winning several battles, you will have at your disposal a new, more deadly weapon! Such an improvement will allow you to fight back a much stronger enemy. At the beginning of the game, the level of your enemies will not be much higher than monkeys or balloons, but then they will be real monsters!

In the game there are many beautiful locations. Each one is unique. Somewhere you have to fight in the jungle, and somewhere in the desert. A variety of cards is not only in appearance, but also in the difference of enemies. So, in the middle of the ocean you have to stop the sea convoy of aircraft carriers and the most powerful frigates, and in the vicinity of the desert you will destroy the armada of aircraft.

Game features:

- Tower defense strategy (td)

- Diverse and interesting gameplay

- Many units and towers with different abilities

- Bright and beautiful graphics

- 20 exciting levels

We hope you enjoy our game!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

