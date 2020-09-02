Join or Sign In

Property & Casualty Insurance Test PRO for Android

By Nupuit $6.49

Developer's Description

By Nupuit

Property & Casualty Insurance MCQ Exam PRO

Key Features of this APP:

At practice mode you can see the explanation describing the correct answer.

Real exam style full mock exam with timed interface

Ability to create own quick mock by choosing the number of MCQs.

You can create your profile and see your result history with just one click.

This app contains large number of question set that covers all syllabus area.

Property insurance and casualty insurance are types of coverage that help protect the stuff you own your home or car, for example and also provide liability coverage to help protect you if you're found legally responsible for an accident that causes injuries to another person or damage to another person's belongings.

The phrase property and casualty insurance is bandied about quite a bit, especially between insurance brokers and clients discussing business insurance alternatives. However, many people still dont know what it means.

If youre a small business owner, its important to understand the various types of insurance options available to you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.4

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 2.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
