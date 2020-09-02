Join or Sign In

Property & Casualty Insurance Exam Review App for Android

By VELA Vibering Educational & Learning Applications $2.99

Developer's Description

By VELA Vibering Educational & Learning Applications

The easiest & most efficient way to check your level of knowledge for Property & Casualty Insurance exam.

The more you practice, the greater would be the chance to clear your exam in one go.

Main Features:

- Works perfectly Offline.

- Exam oriented.

- 5 Study modes (learning mode, Testing mode, handout mode, test mode, slideshow mode & random mode).

- Shareable content.

- Settings: with flexibility to change font size & background control.

- Text- to- speech feature: You can Listen to the flashcards while you are driving, walking, and others to save your time.

- Data Analytics of your study sessions & scores.

- Favorite & Bookmark cards.

- Search by topics or keywords.

- Edit & Replace existing cards.

- Much more surprise to discover.

Disclaimer 1:

This application is not dedicated for a specific professional certification, it's just a tool to assist students & professionals to expand their knowledge & in-depth their expertise.

Disclaimer 2:

The publisher of this android app is not affiliated with or endorsed by any testing organization. All organizational and test names are trademarks of their respective owners. The content of the application might include inaccuracies or typographical errors, for which the owner cannot be held liable.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

